Q1 2019 West Bancorporation Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the West Bancorporation quarterly earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I now would like to turn the conference over to Doug Gulling. Please go ahead, sir.



Douglas Ray Gulling - West Bancorporation, Inc. - Executive VP, Treasurer & CFO



Yes, thank you. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. With me on the line this morning are Dave Nelson, our Chief Executive Officer; Harlee Olafson, our Chief Risk Officer; Jane Funk, our Chief Accounting Officer; and I'll mention that Brad Winterbottom is -- our Bank President is normally on the call, but he's traveling on business today and will not be able to participate.



I'll begin with our fair disclosure statement. Comments made during this conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statement made by us during this call is based only on information