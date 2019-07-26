Jul 26, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the West Bancorporation second quarter earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Doug Gulling, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.
Douglas Ray Gulling - West Bancorporation, Inc. - Executive VP, Treasurer & CFO
Yes. Thank you. Welcome, everybody. Thank you for joining us this morning for our discussion of our second quarter results.
On the call with me this morning are Dave Nelson, our Chief Executive Officer; Harlee Olafson, our Chief Risk Officer; and Jane Funk, our Chief Accounting Officer. And I'll begin with our fair disclosure statement.
Comments made during this conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statement made by us during this call is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of today's date.
The company
Q2 2019 West Bancorporation Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 26, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...