Q3 2019 West Bancorporation Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Douglas Ray Gulling - West Bancorporation, Inc. - Executive VP, Treasurer & CFO



Thank you. Good morning and welcome to our third quarter conference call. On the call this morning are Dave Nelson, our Chief Executive Officer; Harlee Olafson, Chief Risk Officer; Brad Winterbottom, West Bank President; and Jane Funk, our Chief Accounting Officer.



I'll begin with our fair disclosure statement. Comments made during this conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statement made by us during this call is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of today's date.



The company undertakes no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect