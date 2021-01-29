Q4 2020 West Bancorporation Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 29, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Okay. Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us this morning. On the call today are Dave Nelson, our CEO; Harlee Olafson, our Chief Risk Officer; Brad Winterbottom, West Bank President; and Jane Funk, our Controller and Chief Accounting Officer.



And we'll begin with our fair disclosure statement. Comments made during this conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements made by us during this call is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of today's date. The company undertakes no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events