Q1 2021 West Bancorporation Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Douglas Ray Gulling - West Bancorporation, Inc. - Executive VP, Treasurer & CFO



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our conference call this morning. On the call, we have Dave Nelson, our Chief Executive Officer; Harlee Olafson, Chief Risk Officer; Jane Funk, Chief Accounting Officer; Brad Winterbottom, West Bank President; and Brad Peters, Executive Vice President in charge of our Minnesota locations.



Comments made during this conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statement made by us during this call is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of today's date.