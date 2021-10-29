Q3 2021 West Bancorporation Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the West Bancorporation Quarterly Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Doug Gulling, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.



Douglas Ray Gulling - West Bancorporation, Inc. - Executive VP, Treasurer & CFO



Okay. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us. On the call today, we have Dave Nelson, our Chief Executive Officer; Jane Funk, Chief Accounting Officer; Brad Winterbottom, West Bank President; Harlee Olafson, Chief Risk Officer; and Brad Peters, our Minnesota Group President.



And we'll begin with our fair disclosure statement. Comments made during this conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statement made by us during this call is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of today's date. The company undertakes no obligation to revise or update