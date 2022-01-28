Q4 2021 West Bancorporation Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 28, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the West Bank Corporation Quarterly Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Jane Funk, CFO. Please go ahead.



Jane M. Funk - West Bancorporation, Inc. - Executive VP, Treasurer & CFO



Thank you. Welcome, everybody. Good morning. Welcome to our fourth quarter earnings call for West Bancorporation, Inc. Thank you for joining us. I'm Jane Funk, the CFO. I've got joining me today, Dave Nelson, our CEO; Harlee Olafson, our Chief Risk Officer; Brad Winterbottom, our Bank President; and Brad Peters, our Minnesota Group President.



And I will start off by reading the fair disclosure statement. Comments made during this conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statement made by us during this call is based only on information currently available to us and speaks as of today's date. The company undertakes no