Q1 2022 West Bancorporation Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jane M. Funk - West Bancorporation, Inc. - Executive VP, Treasurer & CFO



Thank you, and welcome, everybody, to our earnings call -- quarterly earnings call. Today, I've got with me, Dave Nelson, our CEO; Harlee Olafson, our Chief Risk Officer; Brad Winterbottom, Bank President; and Brad Peters, our Minnesota Group President.



I'll start out with reading our fair disclosure statement. Comments made during this conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statement made by us during this call is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of today's date. The company undertakes no