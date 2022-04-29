Apr 29, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning. Thank you for attending today's West Bancorporation, Inc. Earnings Call. My name is Tania, and I will be your moderator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to pass the conference over to our host, Jane Funk, Chief Financial Officer, West Bancorporation. Please go ahead.
Jane M. Funk - West Bancorporation, Inc. - Executive VP, Treasurer & CFO
Thank you, and welcome, everybody, to our earnings call -- quarterly earnings call. Today, I've got with me, Dave Nelson, our CEO; Harlee Olafson, our Chief Risk Officer; Brad Winterbottom, Bank President; and Brad Peters, our Minnesota Group President.
I'll start out with reading our fair disclosure statement. Comments made during this conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statement made by us during this call is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of today's date. The company undertakes no
Q1 2022 West Bancorporation Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 29, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT
