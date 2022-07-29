Q2 2022 West Bancorporation Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Jane M. Funk - West Bancorporation, Inc. - Executive VP, Treasurer & CFO



Thank you, and good morning, everybody. Thanks for joining us on the call this morning. Today on the call, we've got myself; Dave Nelson, our CEO and President of WTBA; we've got Harlee Olafson, our Chief Risk Officer; Brad Winterbottom, our West Bank President; and Brad Peters, our Minnesota Region President.



I'll start out reading our fair disclosure statement. Any comments made during this conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statement made by us during this call is based only on information currently available to us, and speaks only as of today's date.