Q2 2022 West Bancorporation Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the West Bancorporation, Inc. earnings call. My name is Irene, and I will be coordinating this event.
I would like to turn the conference over to our host, Jane Funk, Chief Financial Officer. Jane, please go ahead.
Jane M. Funk - West Bancorporation, Inc. - Executive VP, Treasurer & CFO
Thank you, and good morning, everybody. Thanks for joining us on the call this morning. Today on the call, we've got myself; Dave Nelson, our CEO and President of WTBA; we've got Harlee Olafson, our Chief Risk Officer; Brad Winterbottom, our West Bank President; and Brad Peters, our Minnesota Region President.
I'll start out reading our fair disclosure statement. Any comments made during this conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statement made by us during this call is based only on information currently available to us, and speaks only as of today's date.
