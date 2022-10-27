Q3 2022 West Bancorporation Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2022 / 07:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, everyone, and welcome to the West Bancorporation, Inc. Earnings Call. My name is Sam, and I will be coordinating your call today. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand you over to your host, Jane Funk, CFO of West Bancorporation to begin. Jane, please go ahead.



Jane M. Funk - West Bancorporation, Inc. - Executive VP, Treasurer & CFO



Thank you. We want to thank everybody for joining us this afternoon. Hopefully, everybody made the conversion from our Friday morning calls to our Thursday afternoon calls. Today, I've got with me Dave Nelson, our CEO; Harlee Olafson, our Chief Risk Officer; Brad Winterbottom, our Bank President; and Brad Peters, our Minnesota Region President.



I'll start out with reading our fair disclosure statement. Comments made during this conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements made by us during this call is based only on information currently available to us, and speaks