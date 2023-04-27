Q1 2023 West Bancorporation Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2023 / 07:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for attending today's West Bancorporation Q1 Earnings Call. My name is Viera, and I will be your moderator today. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to pass the conference over to our host, Jane Funk, CFO of West Bank. Please proceed.



Jane M. Funk - West Bancorporation, Inc. - Executive VP, Treasurer & CFO



Thank you. I just want to start out by thanking everyone for joining us on our call today. With me in our conference room, I've got Dave Nelson, our CEO; Harlee Olafson, our Chief Risk Officer; Brad Winterbottom, Bank President; and Brad Peters, our Minnesota Regional President.



I'll start out by reading our third disclosure statement. So during today's conference call, we may make projections and other forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. We caution that such statements are predictions and that actual results may differ materially.