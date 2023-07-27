Q2 2023 West Bancorporation Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2023 / 07:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, everyone, and welcome to the West Bancorporation Inc. Second Quarter Earnings Call. My name is [Emily], and I'll be your moderator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) I will now turn over to your host Mr. Jane Funk. Please go ahead.



Jane M. Funk - West Bancorporation, Inc. - Executive VP, Treasurer & CFO



Thank you, and good afternoon, everybody. Welcome to the West Bancorporation Inc.'s Second Quarter Earnings Call. Today, I've got with me Dave Nelson, our CEO; Harlee Olafson, our Chief Risk Officer; Brad Winterbottom, Bank President; and Brad Peters, our Minnesota President.



I'll start out reading our fair disclosure statement. During today's conference call, we may make projections or other forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. We caution that such statements are predictions and that actual results may differ materially. Please see the forward-looking statement