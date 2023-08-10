Q2 2023 Westwing Group SE Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Andreas Hoerning - Westwing Group SE - ceo



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for our Q2 2023 earnings call. My name is Andreas Hoerning. I'm the CEO of Westwing. Joining me on this call is our new CFO, Sebastian Westrich, who joined Westwing at the beginning of the month.



Looking at today's agenda, after I guide you through our general business update, Sebastian will present the details of Western's Q2 financial performance. We'll then be happy to take your questions.



Let's take a look at the overall state of Westwing. Firstly, despite an ongoing challenging market environment, we were able to stabilize our top line in terms of GMV and active customers. We continue to expect to return to sustainable growth in the second half of 2023. Secondly, I'm pleased to announce that the second quarter of 2023 marks our third profitable quarter in a row. Our free cash flow performance was EUR13 million better than last year.



Thirdly, we continue to make very good progress with our strategic initiative. Our high-margin Westwing Collection reached a group GMV share of 46%