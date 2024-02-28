Feb 28, 2024 / 02:30PM GMT

Andrew Garth Schmidt - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - VP & Analyst



Thank you for joining me. I'm Andrew Schmidt on Citi's fintech research team with a focus on fintech software. It's my pleasure this morning to host SS&C. With us today, we have Brian Schell, who is the CFO of SS&C. Brian, thanks so much for joining us.



Brian Norman Schell - SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Great. Thank you for having me. Appreciate it.



Andrew Garth Schmidt - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - VP & Analyst



So I think I always like to kick off for people in the audience -- some of the people in the audience are familiar with SS&C, but there's a lot of people who aren't. Maybe you could just provide an overview for people who are new or revisiting the name.



Brian Norman Schell - SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Sure. So I think I'd kind of lead off with some of our strengths of, well, who are we? We're not