Mar 04, 2024 / 06:05PM GMT

Buck Horne - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - SVP of Equity Research



All right, everybody. Thanks for jumping in. We're going to go ahead and get started with the next session, the after-lunch session. So we'll try to keep you wide awake here after you had a nice meal. Really thrilled to be able to introduce you to Weyerhaeuser and Devin Stockfish, the CEO of Weyerhaeuser, one of the largest REITs of any size of, but certainly the largest timber REIT with over 11 million acres under management and one of the -- I think, the second largest producer of lumber and wood products in North America.



For those who don't know me, my name is Buck Horne. I'm the Raymond James housing as well as timber REIT and residential analyst. Even though lumber prices are somewhat depressed at these levels, I think there's a lot of interesting things that have been happening behind the scenes for timber as well as lumber, but really interesting developments happening on the carbon side of the timber equation, and we're going to go into some of that. I'll turn it over to Devin and we'll take some