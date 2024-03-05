Mar 05, 2024 / 07:55PM GMT

Anthony James Pettinari - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Director & US Paper, Packaging & Building Products Analyst



Good afternoon. I'm Anthony Pettinari with Citi Research, and we're pleased to have with us Weyerhaeuser and CEO, Devin Stockfish. Devin, I'll turn it over to you to introduce your company, provide any opening remarks and tell the audience the top reasons investors should buy your stock.



Devin W. Stockfish - Weyerhaeuser Company - President, CEO & Director



All right. Well, thanks, Anthony. Appreciate the introduction. I'm going to keep my prepared remarks pretty short. So we have plenty of time for Q&A. If you're interested, we do have a fulsome investor deck that's available on our website with lots of