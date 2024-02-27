Whirlpool Corp Investor Day Transcript

Feb 27, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Korey Thomas - Whirlpool Corporation - Head of IR



Good morning, everyone. My name is Korey Thomas. I'm the Head of Investor Relations at Whirlpool, and welcome to our 2024 Investor Day Presentation. Our agenda today is going to be about 1 hour and 45 minutes of presentation, followed by a Q&A session. We'll take a 10-minute break between then and now. And I want to welcome everyone in the room as well as the 150 participants that have dialed in so far at the last count. I'm sure it's much more than that by now.



Joining us today are Marc Bitzer, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Jim Peters, our Chief Financial Officer; Alessandro Perucchetti, our Executive Vice President, North America; Ludo Beaufils, Executive Vice President of Global Small Domestic Appliances. Our presentation today will track with the materials you'll find online at