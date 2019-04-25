Q1 2019 Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT
Ulrika Hallengren - Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB(publ)-CEO
Thank you. The theme for Q1 is high tempo and high performance and some records, of course, as a tribute -- sorry. We increased our rental income to SEK 718 million. The operating surplus increased to SEK 500 million. And income from property management increased to SEK 406 million, up 25% as a result from good performance, open property management and reduced financing costs. The result for the period amounts to SEK 311 million.
As always, the net letting is a good measurement on how things are going. The net letting at SEK 17 million is a good level, and that is satisfying, but even better is that the new leases during this period summarized to a new record level, SEK 96 million. That is a proof that the market is active and that our offers are competitive. We
