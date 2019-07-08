Q2 2019 Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 08, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Ulrika Hallengren - Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you. Welcome to the presentation of the first half year 2019. The high tempo and high performance continues in our growing region. The half -- the first half year, we increased our rental income with 11% to SEK 1.475 billion. The operating surplus increased also with 11% up to SEK 1.063 billion. And income from property management increased with 29% to SEK 873 million. This strong result comes from good performance both in property management and reduced financing costs. And the results for the first 6 months amounts to SEK 927 million.



We have another quarter with very strong net letting, plus SEK 30 million. As said many times before, net letting is a good measurement of how things are going, both measurement of the markets but also