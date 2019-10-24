Q3 2019 Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 24, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT
Ulrika Hallengren - Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB(publ)-CEO
Hello, and welcome to the presentation of Wihlborg's 9 months results 2019. Even if we hear and see signals about a weaker market around us, our customers in our region act if -- as if they don't pay those signals too much attention. They are probably too busy with their business.
We continue to have a very strong net letting. Actually, 2019 is our second best year ever in the net letting first 9 months. We have, during this period, increased our rental income with 11% to SEK 2.218 billion. The operating surplus increased with 10% up to SEK 1.615 billion. And income from property management increased with 25% to SEK 1.318 billion. This continuously strong result comes again from good performance, both in property management and reduced financing costs compared to 2018
