Q1 2020 Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2020

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB Q1 Report 2020. Arvid Liepe, CFO; and Ulrika Hallengren, CEO.



Ulrika Hallengren - Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you. Welcome to the presentation of Wihlborgs Q1 2020. It is a special time for all of us. And we've large respect for those who struggle hard and suffer from medical or an economic perspective. I'm still confident that we will have brighter times to come. And in hard times, it can almost be a relief to focus on our main task, and our main task is to make sure that Wihlborgs can continue to stand strong and be ready for further growth.



As said before, stability is our foundation and growth is our mission. The schedule of our mission must be a bit flexible, but our foundation stands firm.



During Q1 2020, we increased our rental income by 9% to SEK 781 million, the operating surplus increased by 11% to SEK 555 million, and income from