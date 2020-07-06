Q2 2020 Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 06, 2020 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Ulrika Hallengren - Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you. Welcome to the presentation of Wihlborgs' first half 2020. We often talk about stability as one of our important fundaments. And I say it again, stability has a special kind of attractiveness especially if we combine it with some new records from time to time. In this challenging time, we still have new records. Q2 is a record quarter for operating surplus and income from property management. High earnings and high efficiency are the kind of records that suit us well.



During first half 2020, we increased our rental income by 5% to SEK 1.548 billion. The operating surplus increased by 6% to SEK 1.125 billion, and income from property management increased by 7% to SEK 934 million.



The surplus ratio in Q2 was 74% and 73% for the period. The net results amount to SEK