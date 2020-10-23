Q3 2020 Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 23, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Ulrika Hallengren - Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you, and welcome to the presentation of Wihlborgs Q3 2020. It's a challenging time, but definitely with bright spots, and there is more light in sight. Our strong fundamentals are resilient. And during this time, we have even been able to strengthen our key figures. That's good; actually, really good.



But it comes, of course, with some effort. I'm very proud to be a part of a very well-functioning team with high focus on our customers and not letting the smallest possibility slip away. That's what's behind the fact that we succeed to have a positive net letting all through this quarter, even though the quarter has almost only consisted of one active month, September.



We often talk about stability, flexibility and how important