Q4 2020 Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB Earnings Call Transcript

Ulrika Hallengren - Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you, and welcome to this presentation of Wihlborgs' year-end report 2020. We see stability and more like insights. We continue to strengthen our key figures. Net setting positive in every quarter. And we have, during 2020, continue to improve things we do in every detail we have been able to figure out. Our goal is to be even more prepared when we can meet again. And so far, we follow that path. When corona tried to keep us apart, we find other methods to stay close, close to our tenants and close to our dedicated employees. As said in Q3, Wihlborgs has both stability and grit.



For the full year 2020, we increased our rental income by 3% to SEK 3.74 billion. The operating surplus increased by 4% to SEK 2.222 billion. And income from property