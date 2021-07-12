Jul 12, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB Q2 Report 2021. Today, I'm pleased to present Arvid Liepe, CFO; and Ulrika Hallengren, CEO. (Operator Instructions) I'll now hand over to the speakers. Please begin.
Ulrika Hallengren - Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB(publ)-CEO
Thank you. So welcome to the presentation of Wihlborgs' first half 2021.
We start with a summary. We have seen a high activity in the market, especially since March, and we have been able to sign leases for SEK 86 million during Q2, which is a high level, especially since that number is the sum of many new leases. I would say that, that is also a sign that the activity is high in many sectors. Rent levels continued to develop in a positive direction, not at a high speed, but still in the right direction. We are still affected by our large divestment from December and still a bit higher vacancy, but improving. Earnings in relation to debt remained strong, and our solid balance sheet and liquidity position means that we also are ready for investment
Q2 2021 Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 12, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...