Q2 2021 Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you. So welcome to the presentation of Wihlborgs' first half 2021.



We start with a summary. We have seen a high activity in the market, especially since March, and we have been able to sign leases for SEK 86 million during Q2, which is a high level, especially since that number is the sum of many new leases. I would say that, that is also a sign that the activity is high in many sectors. Rent levels continued to develop in a positive direction, not at a high speed, but still in the right direction. We are still affected by our large divestment from December and still a bit higher vacancy, but improving. Earnings in relation to debt remained strong, and our solid balance sheet and liquidity position means that we also are ready for investment