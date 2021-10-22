Q3 2021 Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 22, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT

Ulrika Hallengren - Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you. So welcome to the presentation of Wihlborgs' 9 months report 2021, and we start with a summary.



Since March, the activity is good and accelerating. We have good discussions, and decisions are made. Being close to our customers pays off. We have signed leases for SEK 65 million in Q3. And also, this year, Q3 includes a summer, so that's a good level. And it continues to be the sum of needs from a diversity of companies, which together represent our largest combined business opportunities. Rent levels continued to develop in a positive direction, a bit more flat in logistic. But when the quality is right, the rents go up. We see that both in renegotiations and in new leases.



Most important of all, the