Q4 2021 Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB Earnings Call Transcript

Hello, and welcome to the presentation of Wihlborgs' year-end report 2021. I'll start with some figures. 315, as in SEK 315 million in new leases signed during 2021; 115, it's SEK 115 million is the net letting for the full year; 67, as in SEK 67 million in net letting in Q4; and 50, that's our SEK 50 billion property value; 4.8%, it's 4.8% as the increase in rental income in like-for-like portfolio; and finally, 2.8, is SEK 2.8 billion as the value of ongoing projects. All records in a historical perspective, but of course, just the starting position for the future.



And now I'll go back to the standard presentation mode, a summary of Q4 2021. Even if the positive trends in the middle of the autumn was a bit slowed down by