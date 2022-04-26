Q1 2022 Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT

Ulrika Hallengren - Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you. Welcome to the presentation of Wihlborgs Q1 report 2022, and we will start with some figures. SEK 467 million, that's SEK 467 million, actually, our highest income from property management in one quarter ever. And that's a 12% increase in property management compared to 21% and that we achieved without any large transaction supporting that increase. We continued to focus on our strong cash flow. Together in changes of valuation, our total profit from the period is SEK 816 million. 7.3, that's our actually interest coverage ratio, a really strong figure with not at least now when discussions of higher interest rates is all over the place.



So strong cash flow [be on] that figure again. SEK 28 million in positive net letting