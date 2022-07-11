Q2 2022 Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 11, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Ulrika Hallengren - Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you. And welcome to the presentation of Wihlborgs' Q2 Report 2022. If you want to manage well in good and worse times and also be able to reach out far, it's always a benefit to have a strong core. And working with that core gives stability during rough conditions and ability to be flexible and fast when opportunities come by.



We continue to work on our core and the results keep coming. Our core is our position in our region, our culture and our dedicated employees. Our core is also our strong cash flow and that we like records. I'll start with some figures.



SEK 109 million is the new record for new leases in 1 quarter. SEK 41 million is the net letting for Q2. This continues to build our cash flow. 7.5% is rental income growth in like-for-like, a record