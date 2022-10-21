Q3 2022 Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 21, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Wihlborgs Fastigheter Q3 2022 presentation. Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Ulrika Hallengren; and CFO, Arvid Liepe.



Ulrika Hallengren - Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you. So welcome to the presentation of Wihlborgs' Q3 report 2022. In turbulent times, the strategy and the ability to have a long-term perspective on a number of parameters is tested. We continue to focus on our strong cash flow, building new and even stronger relations to our customers and keeping our financial long-term strategy. Future development is always difficult to predict, but we see that our letting has never been as strong as now. When we summarize the net letting for the 12-month period, we reached a new record level of SEK 154 million and that is our future earnings, worth to keep that in mind. Let's go ahead straight to our report. A summary of Q3 '22. Strong letting also in Q3; normally a quarter with lower activity, but we and our tenants have managed to keep up the tempo