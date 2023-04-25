Q1 2023 Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Welcome to the presentation of Wihlborgs' Q1 '23. You all know that we love stability, and that we will do everything we can to avoid drama. We know that we, in these times, must work even harder in our core business to offset higher financial costs. And it's a privilege to work hard in a company that continues to deliver new records for earnings and constantly continues to develop the business bit by bit, day after day. So we work hard and we love our cash flow.



Let's go to our report. In a summary of Q1, we have record high rental income plus 22%, operating surplus plus 20%, positive net letting, increased occupancy rate, higher financial costs. We continue with a stable balance sheet access to liquid funds and by that we can also continue to invest for the