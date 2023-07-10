Q2 2023 Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 10, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Ulrika Hallengren - Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB(publ)-CEO



Hello, and welcome to the presentation of Wihlborgs Q2 Report 2023. When people talk about the digital revolution, we know it's not here yet. Sorry for the delay. Financial costs continue up, but market rent rise as well. And our remedy for rising interest, as always, spells out strong cash flow. High activity among our tenants contributes to a quite positive picture also ahead of us, and that includes our confidence that our region continues to deliver. If life was a race track, we would focus on the whole shots. There will come other kind of times after this. We have prepared and have a good position on the way into the turn but our goal is to come out even better. Let's go to our report and a summary of Q2.



Rental income, up 20%; operating surplus, up 25%, higher financing costs balanced by increased earnings, positive net letting, stable balance sheet, continued access to liquid funds. And by that, we can also continue with our investment. And