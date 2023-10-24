Q3 2023 Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 24, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Thank you, and welcome to the presentation of Wihlborgs Q3 '23. For many years it was said that bumblebees technically could not fly, but they flew anyway. It is now known that bumblebees can fly despite their weight and small wings, thanks to extremely high intensity and a special technique in how they angle their wings. In the same way we can hear experienced people talk about a lot of things they say are impossible, we don't listen to that. Instead, we focus on what we can do every day and then we fly on.



I would say that hard work is our intensity and our special technique is to be really close to our tenants. And exactly as the bumblebees, we stay close to the area we are familiar with, the Oresund region. We don't know better than anyone else, how long it will be windy or what the next storm will be like, but we are