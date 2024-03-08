Hurco Companies Inc (HURC) Faces First Quarter Challenges with Net Loss and Sales Decline

Despite a Tough Quarter, Hurco Sees Positive Order Trends in the Americas and Asia Pacific

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Loss: Reported a net loss of $1.65 million, or $0.25 per diluted share.
  • Sales Decline: Sales and service fees decreased by 18% to $45.06 million.
  • Geographic Performance: Sales dropped in the Americas and Europe but increased in the Asia Pacific region.
  • Orders: Total orders decreased by 6%, with mixed results across regions.
  • Gross Profit: Gross profit margin slightly declined to 22% of sales.
  • Balance Sheet: Cash and cash equivalents decreased, while working capital saw a slight increase.
Article's Main Image

On March 8, 2024, Hurco Companies Inc (HURC, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2024. The company, a leading industrial technology firm specializing in computerized machine tools, faced a challenging quarter with a reported net loss and a decline in sales and service fees.

Hurco Companies Inc (HURC, Financial) is known for its innovative computer control systems designed for both skilled and unskilled operators. The company's primary revenue comes from its Computerized Machine Tools product, with a significant market presence in the United States.

1766104452781207552.png

Financial Performance and Challenges

The first quarter saw Hurco recording a net loss of $1.65 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, a stark contrast to the net income of $1.33 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, in the same period last year. Sales and service fees fell to $45.06 million, an 18% decrease from the previous year, despite a favorable currency impact. The decline in sales was primarily due to reduced shipments across various product lines, particularly in the Americas and Europe.

CEO Greg Volovic expressed disappointment with the quarter's results but remains optimistic about the future, citing positive order trends in the Americas and Asia Pacific regions. He emphasized the company's ongoing investment in cutting-edge technology and strategic initiatives, such as the relocation of Milltronics to Indianapolis, to enhance customer service and support.

We were disappointed with first quarter results but are continuing to invest in the future growth of our business. I am particularly heartened by the positive shift we witnessed in both the Americas and the Asian Pacific regions this quarter. Seeing orders in these regions surpass sales and outpace prior year figures is a promising sign.

Financial Achievements and Importance

Despite the overall decline, Hurco saw a 39% increase in sales in the Asia Pacific region, indicating a strong demand for its products in emerging markets. The company's focus on innovation and technology, particularly in autonomous machining and next-generation controls, positions it well for future growth in the industrial products sector.

Key Financial Metrics

Hurco's gross profit for the quarter was $9.7 million, or 22% of sales, slightly down from 23% in the previous year. Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased as a percentage of sales to 26%, up from 21% last year, due to lower sales volumes. The effective tax rate decreased to 27% from 31%, reflecting changes in the geographic mix of income and losses.

The balance sheet shows a decrease in cash and cash equivalents to $37.9 million from $41.8 million at the end of the previous quarter. However, working capital increased to $196.3 million, up from $193.3 million, driven by changes in inventories, prepaid assets, and liabilities.

Analysis of Company Performance

Hurco's performance in the first quarter reflects the cyclical nature of the machine tool industry and the impact of global economic conditions. The company's strategic investments and positive order trends in key regions suggest a potential rebound, but the decreased sales and net loss highlight the challenges it faces. The focus on innovation and customer service could be pivotal in navigating through the current market dynamics and leveraging the anticipated recovery in the global machine tool market.

For value investors, Hurco's balance sheet strength and liquidity position are critical factors to consider, as they provide the company with the flexibility to capitalize on market opportunities. The company's commitment to technological advancement and strategic initiatives may also offer long-term growth prospects despite short-term headwinds.

For more detailed information and analysis, investors are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing from Hurco Companies Inc (HURC, Financial).

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Hurco Companies Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.