Q4 2021 WAG Payment Solutions PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 24, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Martin VohÃ¡nka - W.A.G payment solutions plc - CEO & Founder



Good morning. I am Martin VohÃ¡nka, Founder and CEO of Eurowag. I have with me Magda BartoÅ, our CFO, who will be commanding our financial performance shortly. We are delighted to be sharing our first set of results as a listed company. For those of you who are not familiar with our business, let me briefly explain what we do.



We are a platform servicing commercial road transport industry. We enable two things. First, connectivity among industry players. On one side, trucking companies, their trucks, drivers, and back office. And on the other side, toll and energy providers, regulators, and also increasingly shippers and financial service providers. And second, on the basis of this connectivity, we facilitate effective execution of