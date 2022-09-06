Sep 06, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation

Sep 06, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Magdalena Bartos

W.A.G payment solutions plc - CFO & Director

* Martin VohÃ¡nka

W.A.G payment solutions plc - Founder, CEO & Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Alastair P. Nolan

Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst

* Patrick Basiewicz

* Rory Edward McKenzie

UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - European Support Services Analyst



=====================

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Eurowag 2022 Half Year Results Announcement, W.A.G. Payment Solutions PLC. (Operator Instructions) I would like to remind all participants that this call is being recorded. I will now hand over to Martin VohÃ¡nka, Founder and CEO of Eurowag; and Magdalena Bartos, CFO, to present the results. Martin, please go ahead.



Martin VohÃ¡nka - W.A.G payment solutions