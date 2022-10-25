WAG Payment Solutions PLC to acquire Inelo Transcript

Oct 25, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to this investor update from Eurowag. In a moment, there will be a short presentation from Eurowag's CEO and Founder, Martin VohÃ¡nka; and CFO, Magdalena Bartos. After the presentation, Martin and Magda will be happy to take any questions you may have.



But first, Martin, over to you.



Martin VohÃ¡nka - W.A.G payment solutions plc - Founder, CEO & Director



Thank you very much. Good morning to everyone, and thank you for joining us today. My name is Martin VohÃ¡nka, and I'm CEO and Founder of Eurowag. And I am joined by our CFO, Magdalena Bartos.



At the time of IPO, we set out a clear strategy for growth built around 5 pillars, one of them being accretive M&As. As part of this, I'm excited to announce a proposed transaction of Inelo, a leading fleet management and working time management solution provider. This is a target we have been following for several years.



In following short presentation, we will give you an introduction of Inelo. We will talk you through why we are undertaking this