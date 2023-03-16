Q4 2022 WAG Payment Solutions PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 16, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Good morning, and welcome to our full year results presentation. I'm pleased to announce a strong and resilient set of results despite the challenges we saw during the year with regards to macro headwinds across Europe. We met our medium-term guidance set at our IPO in October 2021, which makes me very proud of the efforts and know-how of our colleagues when maneuvering through such a volatile environment. We grew net revenues by almost 25% and continued to grow our EBITDA at healthy levels of 17% with margins at 43%. We ended the financial year with strong balance sheet, allowing us to continue to