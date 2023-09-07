Sep 07, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

I will now hand over to Martin Vohánka, Founder and CEO at Eurowag; and Oskar Zahn, CFO, to present the results.



Martin VohÃ¡nka - W.A.G payment solutions plc - Founder, CEO & Director



Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. It's my pleasure to welcome Oskar, our new CFO, who joined us earlier this year. Oskar will take you through our financial review in a minute, but just a few words from me first.



Eurowag entered 2023 in a strong position and continues to grow, in spite of the challenging macroeconomic environment in which we are operating. High inflation and interest rate has undoubtedly impacted the CRT industry across Europe, where we have seen notable slowdown in product manufacturing free demand and therefore, few kilometers driven by our