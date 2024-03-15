Today's News

Snowflake (SNOW, Financial) director Mark D. McLaughlin's recent purchase of 3,030 company shares for $501,314 on March 6th highlights a significant insider confidence despite the stock's recent struggles. Following a rough patch that saw its share price plummet by about 25% after six consecutive sessions in the red, Snowflake's stock managed to close higher. This activity is part of a broader trend over the past 12 months, featuring 148 insider trades with a net purchase of 496,150 shares, contrasting sharply with the sale of approximately 3.08M shares. Despite a 15% decline since the year's start, Snowflake is currently rated as a Hold by Seeking Alpha's Quant ratings, even as Wall Street leans towards a Buy recommendation.

Petrobras (PBR, Financial) experienced a significant pre-market drop of 11.5% on Friday, following a disappointing Q4 earnings report that revealed a smaller net profit and lower-than-expected shareholder payouts. This development signals a potential end to the company's history of substantial dividends, exacerbated by CEO Jean Paul Prates's recent comments on adopting a more cautious approach to payouts amidst plans to invest in renewable energy projects. This shift in strategy comes amid criticism from Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who has accused Petrobras of prioritizing private investor profits over necessary investments in refining and energy transition.

The U.S. stock market futures saw an uptick on Friday morning, buoyed by a robust nonfarm payroll jobs report and unemployment data. The addition of 275K jobs in February exceeded analyst expectations, painting a picture of a resilient labor market despite a slight uptick in the unemployment rate to 3.9%. This data, coupled with unchanged jobless claims for the week of March 2, offers a glimmer of hope for the economy, suggesting that laid-off workers are gradually finding new employment opportunities.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR, Financial) shares witnessed a nearly 2% rise in pre-market trading following an upgrade from Wedbush Securities. The firm's increased price target reflects a growing optimism around Palantir's AIPCon conference and its potential to capitalize on the burgeoning enterprise spend in the tech sector. This positive sentiment is further bolstered by Palantir's recent contract with the U.S. Army for its TITAN project, positioning the company at the forefront of the AI revolution.

Among the notable stock movers, The Gap (GPS, Financial) and DocuSign (DOCU, Financial) stood out with significant pre-market gains following their respective earnings releases. The Gap's strong Q4 performance, driven by robust sales and improved margins, alongside DocuSign's upbeat financial results, underscore the companies' resilience and growth potential amidst challenging market conditions.

A proposed bill aiming to force TikTok's Chinese owner ByteDance (BDNCE, Financial) to sell the app or face a U.S. ban has gained momentum, reflecting growing concerns over China's influence on the platform. This legislative move, supported by a unanimous vote from the Energy and Commerce Committee, underscores the escalating tensions between the U.S. and China over technology and national security issues.

China's ambitious plans to raise over $27B for its largest chip fund yet underscore the country's determination to advance its semiconductor capabilities in the face of U.S. restrictions. This strategic move aims to bolster China's position in the global tech landscape, despite mixed signals from the central leadership regarding the country's semiconductor industry's future direction.