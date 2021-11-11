Q3 2021 Orsero SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Orsero nine-months 2021 results conference call. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Paolo Prudenziati, Chairman of Orsero. Please go ahead, sir.



Paolo Prudenziati - Orsero SpA - Non-Executive Chairman



Hi, good morning to everybody. Before Matteo will tell you about the results of the company, I just would like to draw your attention on a couple of points. But first of all, of course, we are -- here we are with another consistent quarter of the year. This is a third quarter which is perfectly in line with the guidance we revised during the year for year 2021. So we are particularly happy about this.



But I think from my point of view, I would like really to address a second item which deserve a credit to our top management of the decision we took at the beginning of the year to generate the kind of aseptic box for our banana business staying in a kind of standstill position, and particularly with