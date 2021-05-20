Q1 2021 Webstep ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 20, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Save Asmervik - Webstep ASA - CEO



Welcome to the presentation of the first quarter results for Webstep ASA. My name is Save Asmervik, and together with our interim CFO, Fredrik Skuland, I will take you through the highlights, business and financial review as well as share a few words about the outlook.



Let us start with the highlights from the quarter. The first quarter ended in revenues just below NOK 195 million, which is up about 6% from last year. Actual EBIT in Q1 was NOK 18 million, which is 40% up from last year.



Recruiting is key for Webstep, and the strong recruiting we saw in Q4 has continued into the first quarter. By end of Q1, the number of employees is 435, which is up 20 from year-end. The strong recruiting activities in Q1 has resulted in a number of new signings. More on this in the outlook.



We have also been keeping ourselves busy on the sales side. And as previously announced, we signed a multi-year contract with Equinor with an initial value of NOK 85 million. The project is run out of Stavanger and Bergen office.



Several other significant