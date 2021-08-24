Q2 2021 Webstep ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Save Asmervik - Webstep ASA - CEO



Welcome to the presentation of the second quarter results for Webstep ASA. My name is Save Asmervik, and I will take you through some highlights, some business and financial reviews and a few words about the outlook.



Let us start with some highlights from the quarter. The second quarter ended with a revenue of NOK 196 million, which is up 13% from last year. Actual EBIT in Q2 was NOK 20 million, which was up 19% from last year. Recruiting is key for Webstep, and the strong recruiting we saw in Q1 has continued throughout the second quarter. By the end of Q2, the number of employees is 439, which is up 25 from last year. The strong recruiting activity in Q2 has resulted in a number of new signings. More on this in the outlook. We have strong growth in the Oslo region, both with the revenue with about 30% increase and in head count, which has 12% increase since last year. In general, we are experiencing renewed trust from our long-term customers as well a lot of new business.



In a minute, we will go into more details on our deliveries to long-term