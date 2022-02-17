Q4 2021 Webstep ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 17, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

* Save Asmervik

Webstep ASA - CEO



Save Asmervik - Webstep ASA - CEO



Welcome to the presentation of the fourth quarter results for Webstep ASA. My name is as Save Asmervik. I will take you through the highlights, business and financial reviews as well as share a few words on the outlook.



Let us start with the highlights. The numbers show that the quarter and the year have been good for Webstep. Headcount has increased, demand is good and operations are steady.



The strong growth in revenues continued in the fourth quarter, ending with NOK 219 million. This is an increase of 16% compared to last year. Total revenues in 2021 increased by 12% to NOK 775 million.



Capacity-wise, we have, over the past 12 months, seen an increase in number of consultants. In total, Webstep has now 478 employees, an increase of 15% compared to end of 2020.



We're pleased with our growth rate in 2021, and we will