Q1 2022 Webstep ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 19, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Save Asmervik - Webstep ASA - CEO



My name is Save Asmervik, and I will take you through the highlights, business and financial reviews as well as share a few words about the outlook.



Let us start with the highlights. First and foremost, I want to highlight that we are close to passing 500 employees. Our employees are the most important factor for what we can achieve as a company and deliver within technology. Over the last 12 months, we are counting 57 more employees. We are pleased with our growth rate in a fierce recruiting market, and we will strive to continue further in the same pace.



The last 12 months, we have accumulated revenues of NOK 814 million, and we are pleased to exceed the NOK 800 million mark. Revenues for the quarter ended at NOK 233 million, which is a 20% increase compared to the same period last year. It's been a great start of the year, and we are excited about the journey ahead of us.



We are pleased to see EBIT margin for the quarter ending right above 10%. EBIT was close to NOK 24 million. Compared to same period last year, the change is close to NOK 6