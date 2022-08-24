Q2 2022 Webstep ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Save Asmervik - Webstep ASA - CEO



Welcome to this presentation of Webstep ASA. My name is Save Asmervik, CEO of Webstep. And I will take you through this agenda for the second quarter and first half year of 2022.



Let us start with the highlights. By the end of the second quarter, we passed the 500 employee mark as indicated in our last quarter presentation. This represent an important milestone. Webstep's employees are our most important assets and a key to continued success.



Over the past 12 months, we are counting 68 more employees, and we are pleased with our growth rates. Revenues for the quarter ended at NOK 215 million, which is 10% increased compared to the same period of last year. Revenues for the quarter and the year-to-date have increased due to a higher number of employees and hourly rates, although negatively affected by lower level of utilization and higher absence.



Accumulated revenues for the past 12 months are NOK 833 million. EBIT for the quarter was NOK 13 million, down 32% compared to the same period last year. EBIT is affected by higher costs. In line with