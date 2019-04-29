Apr 29, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the WashTec Investors and Analyst Conference Call. At our customer's request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions) May I now hand you over to Mr. Jaeger, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead, sir.
Axel Jaeger - WashTec AG - CFO & Member of the Board of Management
Hello, everyone. My name is Axel Jaeger. I'm the CFO at WashTec. With me are my colleagues, Karoline Kalb, Stephan Weber and Sergej Wolodin. I welcome you to our quarter 1 conference call subsequent to our Annual Shareholders Meeting that took place this morning in Augsburg. I will guide you through our presentation.
We will start with a brief view on our business model that shows why WashTec is well positioned in the market. We then move on to the Q1 key figures, development and compare revenues, EBIT and free cash flow to prior year's first quarter. Next slides will be the development of revenues and EBIT by regional segments and by product segments. This will be followed by a look on our Q1 P&L statement
Q1 2019 WashTec AG Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 29, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...