Q1 2019 WashTec AG Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Axel Jaeger - WashTec AG - CFO & Member of the Board of Management



Hello, everyone. My name is Axel Jaeger. I'm the CFO at WashTec. With me are my colleagues, Karoline Kalb, Stephan Weber and Sergej Wolodin. I welcome you to our quarter 1 conference call subsequent to our Annual Shareholders Meeting that took place this morning in Augsburg. I will guide you through our presentation.



We will start with a brief view on our business model that shows why WashTec is well positioned in the market. We then move on to the Q1 key figures, development and compare revenues, EBIT and free cash flow to prior year's first quarter. Next slides will be the development of revenues and EBIT by regional segments and by product segments. This will be followed by a look on our Q1 P&L statement