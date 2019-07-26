Half Year 2019 WashTec AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the conference call of WashTec AG. At our customer's request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions)



May I now hand you over to Axel Jaeger, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead, sir.



Axel Jaeger - WashTec AG - CFO & Member of the Board of Management



Welcome, everyone to the WashTec H1 Conference Call 2019. My name is Axel Jaeger, and I'm here with my colleagues, Dr. GÃ¼nter Blaschke, Stephan Weber, Dr. Ralf Koeppe, Karoline Kalb and Sergej Wolodin. We will start with the key figures, revenues, EBIT and free cash flow and move on to the segment results by region and by product group. Afterwards, we will look at the P&L and balance sheet structure, followed by the guidance for fiscal year '19 and measures, i.e., cost adjustment and improvement program, plus further targeted activities for sustainable improvement that have been and will be taken to support WashTec development in fiscal year 2019. Last agenda point will be the introduction of our new Board members, Dr. G