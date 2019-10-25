Q3 2019 WashTec AG Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2019 / NTS GMT

Axel Jaeger - WashTec AG - CFO & Member of the Board of Management



Welcome, everyone, to the WashTec Q3 2019 Conference Call. My name is Axel Jaeger, and with me are my colleagues, Dr. Blaschke, Dr. Koeppe, Mr. Kalb, Mr. Weber and Mr. Wolodin.



First, we have 3 slides to show you what happened most recently in the WashTec world. Then we will start with the key figures, revenue, EBIT and free cash flow and move on to the segment results by region and by product. Afterwards, we will look at the P&L and balance sheet structure, followed by the guidance for fiscal year 2019 and measures i.e., cost reduction measures and improvement program, plus further targeted activities for sustainable improvement that have been and will be taken to support WashTec development from fiscal year 2019