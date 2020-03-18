Q4 2019 WashTec AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 18, 2020 / NTS GMT

Operator



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the conference call of WashTec AG. At our customers' request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand you over to Dr. Ralf Koeppe, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead, sir.



Ralf Koeppe - WashTec AG - CFO, CEO, CTO & Chairman of Management Board



Thank you very much. Ladies and gentlemen, I would like to welcome you today to the presentation of the WashTec group's 2019 financial year. With me here in the room are my colleagues: Chief Financial Officer Axel Jaeger; and Chief Sales Officer Stephan Weber; and Sergej Wolodin, the Head of Global Finance and Accounting.



After we had to cancel our annual press conference at short notice due to current developments regarding the coronavirus, we are pleased that we can now hold the annual press conference and the usual separate telephone conference combined in one conference call.



To begin with, I would like to give you a brief overview of the topics listed on Slide 2.



Next slide, please.